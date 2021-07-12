Cowbird Capital LP Cuts Stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Cowbird Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,029 shares during the period. Reinvent Technology Partners accounts for about 2.0% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned 0.50% of Reinvent Technology Partners worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,417. Reinvent Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

