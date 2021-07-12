CPChain (CPC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92,123.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $92,123.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.00383788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.43 or 0.01680454 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.