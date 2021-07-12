Craig R. Rayner Sells 108,924 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $27.52. 206,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,895. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

