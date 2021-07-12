Cream Finance (CREAM) Hits Market Cap of $101.70 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $101.70 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $165.00 or 0.00496609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

