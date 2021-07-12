Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) Insider Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

NYSE:CACC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.80. 68,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,881. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.