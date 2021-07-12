Credit Agricole S A Acquires 12,037 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,150. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.07. The company has a market capitalization of $371.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

