Credit Agricole S A Acquires 23,767 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 221.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Square were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock valued at $245,745,401 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.37.

Shares of Square stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

