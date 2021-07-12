Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $59.04. 74,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,158. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

