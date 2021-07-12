Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,192 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.92. 123,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,131. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

