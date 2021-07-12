Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 231,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671,740. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

