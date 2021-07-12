Credit Agricole S A Buys 24,452 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 607.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 198,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,703,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.68.

Shares of GS stock traded up $10.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.84. The stock had a trading volume of 121,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,646. The company has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

