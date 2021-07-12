Credit Agricole S A Buys 6,915 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,781. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,046 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,305 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.