Credit Agricole S A Buys 9,117 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,279 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.05% of Cree worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.06. 7,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CREE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.