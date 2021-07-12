Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $374.37. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

