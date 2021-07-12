Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 170.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.94. 82,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,090. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

