Credit Agricole S A Has $11.99 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

