Credit Agricole S A Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

APTV traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.08. 11,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,429. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.