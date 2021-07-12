Credit Agricole S A Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $96,634,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $5,576,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NIKE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 189,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,017. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $161.96. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,118 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,800 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

