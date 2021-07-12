Credit Agricole S A Purchases 6,445 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,358. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

