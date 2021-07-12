Credit Agricole S A Sells 8,174 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $411.61. 33,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

