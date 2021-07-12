Credit Agricole S A Sells 923 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $16.68 on Monday, hitting $917.99. 8,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $868.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $902.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $910.23.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

