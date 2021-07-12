Credit Agricole S A Takes $8.87 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.43. 17,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,125. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

