Credit Agricole S A Trims Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, hitting $557.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,976. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $560.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total transaction of $1,359,525.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

