Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Pretium Resources worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Pretium Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 194,945 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,272,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

