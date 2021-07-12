Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 359.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.