Credit Suisse AG Buys 11,482 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Big Lots worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $9,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.67. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.