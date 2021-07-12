Credit Suisse AG Buys 11,862 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

