Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

