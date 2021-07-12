Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 248,894 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,842,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 994,822 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.