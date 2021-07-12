Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 210.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Camping World worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 over the last 90 days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

