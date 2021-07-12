Credit Suisse AG Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWB opened at $31.82 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

