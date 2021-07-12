Credit Suisse AG Has $2.98 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

BKH stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

