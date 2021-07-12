Credit Suisse AG Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after buying an additional 344,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

