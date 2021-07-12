Credit Suisse AG Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 233.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Forterra worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 44.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth about $2,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 305.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 98,183 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

FRTA stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

