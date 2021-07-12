Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

RAMP opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

