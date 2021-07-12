Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.97 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $13,532,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

HAYW stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.65 million. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

