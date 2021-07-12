Credit Suisse AG Invests $3.04 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.