Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

