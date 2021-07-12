Credit Suisse AG Purchases 28,186 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of uniQure worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

