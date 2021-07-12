Credit Suisse AG Purchases 28,186 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of uniQure worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QURE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
