Credit Suisse AG Purchases 62,940 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,940 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Tilray worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

