Credit Suisse AG Purchases 95,087 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,834,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOS opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

