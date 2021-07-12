Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Tellurian worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

