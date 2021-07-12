Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of NewMarket worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $310.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.