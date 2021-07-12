Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 598,072 shares valued at $36,262,736. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

