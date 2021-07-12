Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,954 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Global Net Lease worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,889,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $5,167,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

