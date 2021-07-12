Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,190 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

KRG stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.02, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

