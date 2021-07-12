Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,733 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $5,488,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

