Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,246 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of National Vision worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $5,113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

