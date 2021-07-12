Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,898 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,898 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 42.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 225,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 260,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

