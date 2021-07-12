Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,990 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

ESI stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

